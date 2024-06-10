Santa Barbara Dons gearing up for a special weekend that features an NFL Hall of Fame Player

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons will be starting off the summer with a fun-filled weekend full of football.

NFL Hall Of Famer Will Shields is coming to Santa Barbara to put on a youth football camp and work with the SBCC and SBHS Football programs from June 20 - June 22nd. There will also be a “Meet and Greet” with Will Shields at a local restaurant the evening of June 22nd. The camp will also feature Turnbull Tuliaupupu who is the founder of the popular “Zoo Camps” organized and operated in the Los Angeles area.

Shields played in the NFL from 1993-2006, all with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a 3-time First Team All-Pro guard and he was a second team selection 4 more times.

He was a 12-time Pro Bowl selection and he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2015.

On June 22nd Shields will host a youth camp with the SBHS football staff at Peabody Stadium!

On the evening of June 22nd there will be a “Meet and Greet” with Shields at the restaurant Anchor Rose located at the Santa Barbara Harbor. Food will be included with registration. Spots are limited.

The camp will focus on football skills for all positions and will feature the I.M.F.A.S.T.(In Motion Functional Athletic Strength Training) Program. I.M.F.A.S.T. is an intense and effective sports training program that produces fast results. Will Shields believes this training is essential to improve the game speed and performance of all players.

The I.M.F.A.S.T. program inventor and Co-Camp Coordinator is local trainer Monte Nash whose client list includes Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Emmitt Smith. Mr. Nash and Mr. Shields are looking to host football camps around the country starting in Santa Barbara. For more information please email:

donsfootballsb@gmail.com