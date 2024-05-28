Skip to Content
High School Sports

CIF Regional baseball and softball round 1 results

cif state
CIF Regional baseball and softball round 1 results
By
Published 10:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are the results of our local baseball and softball teams in round 1 in the CIF-State Regional Championships.

Baseball:

SoCal Division 2

Moorpark 6, Bell 0 (MP will host Ayala on Thursday in Regional Semifinals)

Liberty 14, Westlake 5

SoCal Division 4

Pacifica 6, Village Christian 1 (Pac will play at Valhalla on Thursday in Regional Semifinals)

NorCal Division 3

Central Catholic 12, Atascadero 0

Softball:

SoCal Division 1

Great Oak 4, St. Joseph 2

SoCal Division 2

King 10, Rio Mesa 3

SoCal Division 4

Eastside 11, Pioneer Valley 10

Woodlake 15, Nipomo 1

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content