CIF Regional baseball and softball round 1 results
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are the results of our local baseball and softball teams in round 1 in the CIF-State Regional Championships.
Baseball:
SoCal Division 2
Moorpark 6, Bell 0 (MP will host Ayala on Thursday in Regional Semifinals)
Liberty 14, Westlake 5
SoCal Division 4
Pacifica 6, Village Christian 1 (Pac will play at Valhalla on Thursday in Regional Semifinals)
NorCal Division 3
Central Catholic 12, Atascadero 0
Softball:
SoCal Division 1
Great Oak 4, St. Joseph 2
SoCal Division 2
King 10, Rio Mesa 3
SoCal Division 4
Eastside 11, Pioneer Valley 10
Woodlake 15, Nipomo 1