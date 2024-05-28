CIF Regional baseball and softball round 1 results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are the results of our local baseball and softball teams in round 1 in the CIF-State Regional Championships.

Baseball:

SoCal Division 2

Moorpark 6, Bell 0 (MP will host Ayala on Thursday in Regional Semifinals)

Liberty 14, Westlake 5

SoCal Division 4

Pacifica 6, Village Christian 1 (Pac will play at Valhalla on Thursday in Regional Semifinals)

NorCal Division 3

Central Catholic 12, Atascadero 0

Softball:

SoCal Division 1

Great Oak 4, St. Joseph 2

SoCal Division 2

King 10, Rio Mesa 3

SoCal Division 4

Eastside 11, Pioneer Valley 10

Woodlake 15, Nipomo 1