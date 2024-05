SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos singles play shined in a 12-6 CIF-SS Division 1 opening round playoff win against Mira Costa.

Jed Greenwald, Matthew Chung and Carter Cotich each went 3-0 to lead the Royals to a hard-fought victory.

The doubles team of Shea Suzuki and Spencer Bauer also went 3-0 with two of those wins coming in tiebreakers.

San Marcos is at Claremont on Friday in a second round match.