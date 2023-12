SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos scored five unanswered goals in the first quarter and cruised to a 14-4 win over rival Santa Barbara in a Channel League opener in girls water polo.

After Santa Barbara's Layla Szymczak tied the game at 1, the Royals went to work.

Sophomore sensation Charlotte Raisin scored 3 first quarter goals as the Royals grabbed a 6-1 lead and never looked back as they improve to 12-1 on the season.