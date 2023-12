GOLETA, Calif. - Nathan Lopez scored two goals to lead Buena to a Channel League road win at Dos Pueblos.

The Bulldogs are 5-1-1 overall and 1-1 in league.

DP battled back twice to level the match but fell to 0-2 in league and 2-2-3 overall.

The Chargers got goals from JP Garcia and Miguel Greenberg.