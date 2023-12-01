DP falls to Capistrano Valley in boys basketball

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hung with Capistrano Valley for awhile before the visitors pulled away with a strong second half to win 69-49.

Micah Goss scored an inside bucket early in third quarter to tie the game at 34 but Cap Valley went on a 12-0 run from there to seize control of the game.

Matthew Zamora led DP with 18 points while Goss added 12 points.

The Cougars were led by Gabe Williams who had a game-high 27 points and Matt Leyco added 18.

DP is 2-2 on the young season.