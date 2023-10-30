Kitt and Mayo honored at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In a must-win game for Bishop Diego High School, the Cardinals Isaiah Kitt came up huge to help his team beat Simi Valley 27-20 and make the CIF-SS football playoffs.

Kitt was named Male Athlete of the Week by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table after he caught a 23-yard touchdown pass on offense and then preserved a 1-point lead late in the game with a sack and an interception on consecutive plays.

The Female Athlete of the Week was awarded to Dos Pueblos High School tennis player Mel Mayo.

She defeated teammate Ellie Triplett 6-3, 6-3 to win the Channel League Singles title in a rematch of last year's final won by Triplett.

The Special Olympics Athlete of the Month was presented to Andres Santa Maria who scored several soccer goals in back-to-back tournaments.