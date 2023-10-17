Dos Pueblos holds off strong challenge by Santa Barbara in boys water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos used strong efforts in the second and fourth quarters to beat rival Santa Barbara 8-4 in Channel League boys water polo.

Senior Jaden Moore led the Chargers with 3 goals.

He had both of DP's goals in the first quarter as the two teams were tied at 2.

The Chargers Grant Nelson, Andrew Kline and Lucas Neushul each scored in the second period as they led 5-2 at halftime.

But Santa Barbara closed the gap to 5-4 as Lolo Russell scored both goals.

The Chargers closed the game out strong with goals by Moore, Aiden Bishop and Kline.

Goalie Reggie Robles kept the Dons off the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.