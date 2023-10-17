Skip to Content
High School Sports

Dos Pueblos holds off strong challenge by Santa Barbara in boys water polo

SB DP WATER POLO.00_00_33_03.Still001
Dos Pueblos defeats Santa Barbara 8-4 in boys water polo.
By
Published 11:08 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos used strong efforts in the second and fourth quarters to beat rival Santa Barbara 8-4 in Channel League boys water polo.

Senior Jaden Moore led the Chargers with 3 goals.

He had both of DP's goals in the first quarter as the two teams were tied at 2.

The Chargers Grant Nelson, Andrew Kline and Lucas Neushul each scored in the second period as they led 5-2 at halftime.

But Santa Barbara closed the gap to 5-4 as Lolo Russell scored both goals.

The Chargers closed the game out strong with goals by Moore, Aiden Bishop and Kline.

Goalie Reggie Robles kept the Dons off the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content