Dons, Cougars, Tigers and Royals win Thursday high school football games
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Abel Renteria celebrated Senior Night by scoring all three of Santa Barbara's touchdowns to lead the Dons to a 21-7 victory over Oxnard.
Santa Barbara improved to 2-1 in the Channel League and 3-2 overall.
Ventura routs Dos Pueblos 42-0 as Logan Scarlett threw four first half touchdowns.
The Cougars are 3-0 in the Channel League and 4-1 overall.
They host Santa Barbara next Friday.
Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo began Mountain League play with a convincing 41-6.
The Royals have not allowed more than 13 points in any one game this year.
San Luis Obispo outlasted Cabrillo 49-37.
Friday Football Focus airs on NewsChannel 3 and 12 at 11:10.