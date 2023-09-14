Skip to Content
Dons, Cougars, Tigers and Royals win Thursday high school football games

Abel Renteria scores three touchdowns as Santa Barbara defeated Oxnard 21-7.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Abel Renteria celebrated Senior Night by scoring all three of Santa Barbara's touchdowns to lead the Dons to a 21-7 victory over Oxnard.

Santa Barbara improved to 2-1 in the Channel League and 3-2 overall.

Ventura routs Dos Pueblos 42-0 as Logan Scarlett threw four first half touchdowns.

The Cougars are 3-0 in the Channel League and 4-1 overall.

They host Santa Barbara next Friday.

Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo began Mountain League play with a convincing 41-6.

The Royals have not allowed more than 13 points in any one game this year.

San Luis Obispo outlasted Cabrillo 49-37.

Friday Football Focus airs on NewsChannel 3 and 12 at 11:10.

