SBCC Baseball sweeps their way into Super Regionals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Vaqueros completed a dominate two-game series sweep over San Jacinto with a 13-1 win in the second game of the SoCal Regional.

Santa Barbara City College won the first game on Friday 8-1.

SBCC has won 13 of their last 14 games as they head into next week's Super Regional hosted by Golden West in Huntington Beach.

As for game 2 the Vaqueros scored two first inning runs and two more in the third to quickly lead 4-0.

Patrick Walsh had an RBI single in the first and Santa Barbara High School alum Vince Gamberdella launched a booming run-scoring double in the third.

Vaqueros pitcher Coleton Dahl kept the Ravens was effectively wild.

Despite issuing five walks along with five hits, Dahl allowed just one run in seven innings of work.

The hard-throwing righty struck out seven.

Leading 6-1 in the top of the ninth, SBCC turned the game into a laugher with a 7-run outburst.

Gamberdella and Sebastian Arguelles each knocked in 3 runs as SBCC improved to 29-12 on the year.