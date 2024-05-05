Cal Poly wraps up historic beach volleyball season with loss to USC in NCAA Championship Semifinals

GULF SHORES, Ala. - Cal Poly beach volleyball's historic 2024 season came to end Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Championship Semifinals as the No. 5 seed Mustangs fell to No. 1 seed USC 3-0.

Cal Pol put up an incredible battle against the Trojans in the Final Four match. Two matches went to third sets while four sets were decided by two points.

USC won at the No. 1 spot 21-13, 21-16 to get the first point. Then despite a great fight by the Mustangs' Lindsey Sparks and Quinn Perry, the Trojans won at the No. 3 pair 23-21, 21-17.

After a back-and-forth battle at the No. 4 spot that saw the second set go several extra points, USC just came out on top in that match 21-17, 28-26 to clinch the dual and move on to the National Championship match.

Despite the loss, Cal Poly's 2024 team goes down as the best in program history. They are the first team to go the NCAA Championship Semifinals, their No. 5 seed was the highest a Cal Poly team has ever received, their 31 wins this season are the most in program history, and they were ranked as high as No. 4 this year which tied the highest ever national ranking.

In addition, the Mustangs had four players be named AVCA All-Americans for the first time. They also had all five starting pairs earn All-Conference honors for the first time ever in addition to having the Big West Freshman of the Year, Big West Co-Coach of the Year, and Big West Pair of the Year.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 pair of junior Piper Ferch and freshman Erin Inskeep broke the program record for wins by a pair in a season with a 30-5 record this year.

So much to be proud of for the Mustangs in 2024 and despite losing a very talented senior in Piper Naess who has meant so much to the program, Cal Poly brings everyone else back next season.

