UCSB Baseball clinches series win vs Tritons and stay undefeated at home

UCSB moves to 19-0 at home with 6-3 win over UCSD
today at 10:51 am
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos escaped two late bases-loaded jams to beat UC San Diego 6-3 to remain in first place in the Big West Conference.

Jessada Brown made a leaping catch against the left-field fence to prevent a grand slam to end the top of the eighth inning.

Reliever Matt Ager ended the game by getting a flyout with the bases loaded to nail down another win for starting pitcher Matt Gutierrez.

The lefty Gutierrez improved to 8-0 after allowing just two runs in seven innings of work while striking out 8.

Leading 2-1 the Gauchos scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Aaron Parker had an RBI double while Jonah Sebring and Jonathan Mendez added run-scoring singles in that frame.

The Gauchos are now an incredible 19-0 at home and are 30-12 overall.

At 16-4 in the Big West UCSB leads UC Irvine by one game.

The Gauchos will go for the 3-game sweep at 1:05 p.m.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

