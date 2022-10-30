A Golden Tornado is in the forecast as SB gets playoff home game as does Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons turn into the Golden Tornado come playoff time and a storm is coming as Santa Barbara will host Downey in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 game.
Santa Barbara went 9-1 this year and finished in a 3-way tie for first in the Channel League with Rio Mesa and Pacifica. Those two teams will square off in an Oxnard first round D4 matchup at Pacifica.
Bishop Diego was placed in the CIF-SS Division 3 bracket and the Cardinals will host Vista Murrietta on Saturday at 7pm at Santa Barbara City College.
The Cardinals went 7-3 and finished third in the Marmonte League.
Here are other first round matchups involving local teams:
D2: St. Bonaventure at Oak Hills
Oaks Christian at Rancho Cucamonga
D3: Thousand Oaks at Chaparral
D4: Roosevelt at Camarillo
Mira Costa at Newbury Park
D6: La Habra at Calabasas
North Torrance at Oak Park
D7: Western at Buena
D10: Fillmore at Santa Ana
D12: Linfield Christian at Hueneme
D13: El Monte at Santa Paula