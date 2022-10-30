Skip to Content
High School Sports
A Golden Tornado is in the forecast as SB gets playoff home game as does Bishop Diego

cif
CIF-SS Playoff brackets released in football.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons turn into the Golden Tornado come playoff time and a storm is coming as Santa Barbara will host Downey in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 game.

Santa Barbara went 9-1 this year and finished in a 3-way tie for first in the Channel League with Rio Mesa and Pacifica. Those two teams will square off in an Oxnard first round D4 matchup at Pacifica.

Bishop Diego was placed in the CIF-SS Division 3 bracket and the Cardinals will host Vista Murrietta on Saturday at 7pm at Santa Barbara City College.

The Cardinals went 7-3 and finished third in the Marmonte League.

Here are other first round matchups involving local teams:

D2: St. Bonaventure at Oak Hills

Oaks Christian at Rancho Cucamonga

D3: Thousand Oaks at Chaparral

D4: Roosevelt at Camarillo

Mira Costa at Newbury Park

D6: La Habra at Calabasas

North Torrance at Oak Park

D7: Western at Buena

D10: Fillmore at Santa Ana

D12: Linfield Christian at Hueneme

D13: El Monte at Santa Paula

