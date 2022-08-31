San Marcos football has good 1-2 punch at running back

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just as expected San Marcos High School senior running back Andre McCullough is off to a strong start in 2022.

He already has over 300 yards rushing as he has led the Royals to a 2-0 start to the season.

But McCullough is getting help in the backfield from senior Patrick Kelly who had 7 catches for 86 yards last week in a 28-9 win over Santa Maria.

Kelly is a baseball player but has really worked hard and improved in the past year in football according to head coach Ralph Molina.

San Marcos plays at Rio Mesa this Friday, September 2 to open up the Channel League.