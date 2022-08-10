Bishop Diego football excited to be in rugged Marmonte League

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Bishop Diego football has been hard at work, preparing for their toughest league season in the history of their program.

In just over a month from now the Cardinals will begin their first season in the Marmonte League which features several of the top teams in Ventura County.

"This is going to be an incredibly difficult league this year from top to bottom," said Bishop Diego Athletic Director Aaron Skinner at the Marmonte League Media Day. "It will be a gauntlet and it is something we as a school has never experienced that level of competition consistently through a season."

The six-team Marmonte League consists of Bishop Diego, Calabasas, Oaks Christian, Simi Valley, St. Bonaventure and Westlake.

The Cardinals are the lone school in the league from Santa Barbara County and with an enrollment of just under 300 students, Bishop Diego is easily the smallest school in the league.

But the Cardinals have earned their way into this top-notch league with over a decade of dominance in other leagues.

Bishop Diego has won a 2017 State Bowl Championship and three different league titles since 2011.

Last year the Cardinals went 8-2 and were bumped up to the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs which is some of the best high school football in the state.

Bishop Diego begins the season against non-league opponent Righetti on Friday, August 19 at SBCC at 7pm.

The Cardinals first Marmonte League game is Friday, September 30 on the road against St. Bonaventure.