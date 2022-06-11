GoFundMe set up for former St. Bonaventure football coach Todd Therrien

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former St. Bonaventure football player and head coach Todd Therrien was seriously injured in a car accident last month and family members set up a gofundme to help out with huge medical expenses.

Todd's brother Corey wrote, "On May 23rd, Todd was in a severe car accident. A drunk driver ran a red light, broadsiding his vehicle. The accident was so powerful that Todd broke his neck, causing a near-complete transection of his spinal cord at the c4 - c5 level, leaving him paralyzed from below his chest and elbows. As a result, Todd is considered a tetraplegic or, more commonly referred to as a Quadriplegic. Todd will require extended care to assist with activities of daily living (eating, grooming & hygiene, bathing, dressing, medication management) and mobility (bed mobility, transferring from bed to wheelchair) etc., for the remainder of his life. Not to mention specialized equipment for some of these tasks and 24-hour care.

For those of you that knew Todd, he was many things. A father, brother, uncle, cousin, coach, friend, son, husband, athlete and this list could go on forever. Todd dedicated his life to his student-athletes and building a championship mindset around the game of Football. Many of his student-athletes went on to play college ball or even professional football. They say a good coach can change the outcome of a game, but a great coach can change a life. Toddy was a great coach."

Todd Therrien led the Seraphs to back-to-back State football titles in 2007 and 2008.

He was also a lineman on the 1996 CIF-SS Seraphs championship team.

Therrien was an assistant coach with the Seraphs under Jon Mack that won 7 CIF-SS titles.

Therrien is an Oxnard native.

Here is a link to his gofundme page if you would like to share or donate.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/quality-life-for-todd-therrien?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer