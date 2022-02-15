Daniel Sifuentes was relieved of his duties as San Marcos High School wrestling coach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Daniel Sifuentes has been removed as the head wrestling coach at San Marcos High School.

KEYT NewsChannel 3 has learned that the Santa Barbara Unified School District told Sifuentes that his services were no longer needed.

Sifuentes was an 'at-will' part-time employee and was not a teacher at the school.

San Marcos Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy later confirmed with an email to Sports Director Mike Klan saying "Danny was relieved of his duties as head wrestling coach last Wednesday."

Last month Sifuentes guided the Royals to back-to-back Channel League championships for the first time in program history.

A cell phone video that was posted on social media showed Sifuentes slapping one of his wrestlers.

Sources tell Mike Klan that when the district was looking into that incident, other issues came up surrounding Sifuentes and that led to the swift action to remove him as coach.

Assistant coach Richard Trujillo has been accompanying Royals wrestlers in CIF postseason matches.