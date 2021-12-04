Morro Bay wins CIF-State SoCal Regional Final to advance to Division 7-AA Championship Bowl Game

MORRO BAY, Calif. - The Rock is rocking in Morro Bay.

The Pirates defeated Loara High School 35-27 to win the CIF-State SoCal Regional title in Division 7-AA.

Morro Bay will play next Saturday on the road at the winner of tomorrow's(Dec. 4) NorCal matchup between Le Grand vs Fall River.

Dylan Turner was the star for the Pirates against the Saxons as he scored four touchdowns as Morro Bay survived back-to-back touchdowns in the second half.

Leading 28-14 Loara scored a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter and then on the first play from scrimmage of the fourth quarter.

A pick-six by Isaac Malaga brought the Saxons to within one point 28-27 after a missed PAT.

But Turner scored his fourth touchdown of the game later in the fourth quarter and Morro Bay got to raise another championship plaque.

The Pirates are also the CIF-Central Section Division 6 champions.

Turner ran for three touchdowns and caught a 29-yard score from Nicky Johnson.

His touchdown reception made it 14-7 Morro Bay in the first quarter.

Johnson also connected with a wide-open Ethan Lisman late in the first half on a touchdown as the Pirates led 21-14 at the break.