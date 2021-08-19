Bishop Diego Cardinals will use strong ground game to soar this year

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 2021 fall football season figures to be quite a rush for Bishop Diego.

Running backs Marcus Chan(senior) and Qu'Ran Gossett(junior) should provide a devastating 1-2 punch to their opponents.

"Qu'Ran is a powerful 210 pound straight ahead guy," said head coach Tom Crawford. "Marcus is a very patient runner who uses his vision and lateral quickness."

The Cardinals have great size on the offensive line but they do lack some game experience.

Bishop Diego has a terrific athlete at quarterback in 6'3 senior Michael Luckhurst.

He has plenty of offensive weapons to work with and he is also one of the top kickers in all of Southern California.

The defense shined last spring when the Cardinals went undefeated at 5-0 and many of those key players return.

Bishop Diego had 11 interceptions with Chan picking off three passes.

The Cardinals open the season on Friday, August 27 against Oxnard.