High School Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Two big signings at San Luis Obispo and the key word is 'big.'

6'7, 255 pound lineman Thomas Cole signs with UCLA while 6'9, 300 pound tackle Christian Jones is San Diego State-bound.

Cole had over 20 offers but is a big family man and wanted to stay close to home and found a perfect fit with the Bruins.