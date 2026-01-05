Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Pacifica head football coach Mike Moon is honored by the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) - Add another honor to the many that Pacifica High School head football coach Mike Moon has collected over the years.

Moon was named the 2025 LA Rams High School Coach of the Year for his dedication to his team and community.

The entire Pacifica football program wins as the award comes with a $9,500 equipment grant for the Tritons.

This past year Moon led Pacifica to a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship and a CIF-State Division 1A Championship Bowl Game runner-up finish.

The Tritons finished the season 15-1.

