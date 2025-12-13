Pacifica can’t complete perfect season as they lose in CIF-State title game for 2nd straight year

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KEYT) - Nobody is perfect.

The Pacifica Tritons brought a 15-0 record into the CIF-State Division 1-A Championship game but they leave with another painful loss.

Central East of Fresno erupted for 21 points in the fourth quarter and beat Pacficia 42-28 to win their second state title in program history.

Pacifica leaves Saddleback College with the runner-up trophy for the second straight year having lost last season to Grant in the D2-AA title game.

The Tritons jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Lee to Tyler Stewart who made a terrific catch in the back of the end zone wrestling the ball away from a defender.

The Bengals tied the game early in the second quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jelani Dippel to star receiver Bayon Harris. The junior had 11 catches for 175 yards in this title game and finished the year with 26 touchdowns.

Central East took the lead late in the half on the first of three touchdowns from Arizona-bound running back Brandon Smith.

Pacifica opened the second half with a touchdown scoring drive as junior star Isaiah Phelps scored on a short touchdown run to tie the game at 14.

Smith scored from the wildcat formation from 4-yards out with 4:03 left in the third quarter to give the Bengals a 21-14 lead.

It was a wild fourth quarter as the two teams combined to score 5 touchdowns.

Dippel connected with Kevin Cooks for a 38-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a two-score lead at 28-14.

Pacifica answered 32 seconds later as Lee found Alijah Royster who raced 74-yards before being tackled inside the 5-yard line.

Phelps scored from 4-yards out to cut the deficit to 28-21 with 10:20 to play.

Central East created a strip-sack on Lee and recovered the fumble on the Tritons 18-yard line.

Two plays later Dippel ran for a 4-yard touchdown to push the lead to 35-21 with 7:55 remaining.

Once again Pacifica responded quickly as Lee found Royster for a 12-yard touchdown and the Tritons trailed 35-28 with 6:25 left.

But on 4th and 3 on their own side of the field, the Bengals not only went for the first down but they threw deep and Dippel completed a 25-yard pass to Cal-commit EJ Morgan who made a spectacular catch with just over 4 minutes to play.

Smith got the hat trick running his third touchdown in from Brandon Smith from 15-yards out giving the Bengals the final margin of victory 42-28. He ended up with 144 rushing yards.

Lee finished with 317 passing yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions plus a lost fumble.

Phelps rushed for 127 yards with two touchdowns and on defense he had a sack and 10 tackles.

Pacifica finishes the season 15-1