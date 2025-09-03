Season opener is finally here for Carpinteria High School football

Skip to Content
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The wait is almost over.

After most local schools have already played two games of the 2025 high school football season, Carpinteria finally gets to kickoff their season this Friday in Oxnard at 7 p.m. against Santa Clara.

The Warriors feel the strength of the team will be their talented and experienced offensive line.

Eli Perez, Caleb Kelly and Erasmo Frausto will be opening holes for running back Drew Filippini.

Over the summer the Warriors won an offensive line contest at Fillmore.

Carpinteria finished 3-7 last year as they try and build up the program to reach their first playoff berth since 2017.

Van Latham and Henry Gonzalez are the co-head coaches for a second straight year while assistant Rick Candaele has over 55 years of coaching experience.

