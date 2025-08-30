Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Week One Highlights and Scores

By
New
Published 12:27 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of eleven games plus scores.

(Aaron Baizan scores to put Dons up 20-7 in the second quarter. Entenza Design).

Segment 1: Corona del Mar 28, Santa Barbara 27; Nipomo 49, Righetti 21; Lompoc 21, Santa Ynez 20; Newbury Park 28, Arroyo Grande 27; Bishop Diego 42, West Ranch 6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DarmDrnC8Do


(Paraclete overwhelms San Marcos. Entenza Design).

Segment 2: Mission Oak 35, San Luis Obispo 32; Paraclete 49, San Marcos 0; Dos Pueblos 19, Royal 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH6lqj3Szow

Segment 3: Pacifica 62, Oxnard 0; St. Joseph 28, Edison 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msLLWAxAL7o

Segment 4: Camarillo 22, Rio Mesa 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPIfOHfesYA

Other Scores:

Thousand Oaks 38, Ventura 13

Buena 44, Canyon 30

St. Bonaventure 42, Birmingham 10

Westlake 31, Agoura 14

Moorpark 21, Centennial 0

Sierra Canyon 63, Oaks Christian 0

Nordhoff 31, Hoover 13

Fillmore 21, Chaffey 14

La Canada 42, Santa Paula 14

Brentwood School 38, Hueneme 7

Shadow Ridge (Nevada) 41, Simi Valley 40

Saugus 51, Oak Park 19

Calabasas 47, Castaic 6

Viewpoint 42, Del Sol 15

Grace 40, Arrowhead Christian 14

Century 41, Santa Clara 0

Pioneer Valley 35, Gilroy 21

Templeton 32, Monache 31

Atascadero 22, North 20

