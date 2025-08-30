Friday Football Focus Week One Highlights and Scores
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of eleven games plus scores.
(Aaron Baizan scores to put Dons up 20-7 in the second quarter. Entenza Design).
Segment 1: Corona del Mar 28, Santa Barbara 27; Nipomo 49, Righetti 21; Lompoc 21, Santa Ynez 20; Newbury Park 28, Arroyo Grande 27; Bishop Diego 42, West Ranch 6
(Paraclete overwhelms San Marcos. Entenza Design).
Segment 2: Mission Oak 35, San Luis Obispo 32; Paraclete 49, San Marcos 0; Dos Pueblos 19, Royal 0
Segment 3: Pacifica 62, Oxnard 0; St. Joseph 28, Edison 0
Segment 4: Camarillo 22, Rio Mesa 14
Other Scores:
Thousand Oaks 38, Ventura 13
Buena 44, Canyon 30
St. Bonaventure 42, Birmingham 10
Westlake 31, Agoura 14
Moorpark 21, Centennial 0
Sierra Canyon 63, Oaks Christian 0
Nordhoff 31, Hoover 13
Fillmore 21, Chaffey 14
La Canada 42, Santa Paula 14
Brentwood School 38, Hueneme 7
Shadow Ridge (Nevada) 41, Simi Valley 40
Saugus 51, Oak Park 19
Calabasas 47, Castaic 6
Viewpoint 42, Del Sol 15
Grace 40, Arrowhead Christian 14
Century 41, Santa Clara 0
Pioneer Valley 35, Gilroy 21
Templeton 32, Monache 31
Atascadero 22, North 20