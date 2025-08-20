DP still hungry after playoff win last season

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School football got a taste of playoff football last season and now they want more in 2025.

"I was left unsatisfied," said senior wide receiver Micah Barnhart. "I think this year we're coming back hungrier and more experienced as a group."

Dos Pueblos ended a five-year playoff drought with a strong finish to the season.

The Chargers won a postseason game and were just seconds away from winning a second playoff game before losing a heartbreaker.

"Both playoff games offered a variety of experience and exposure for our young players," began AJ Pateras who is entering his fifth season as head coach at DP. "I think we are just as hungry as we were as we ended the season so we are in a good spot."

The Chargers are in good hands with a talented receiving group led by Barnhart.

Drew Schultz is the starting quarterback and will work behind a very good offensive line.

Senior Eder Soriano is the best center in the Tri-County League according to Pateras.

Andrew Cook and Callen Lee will get the bulk of the carries but Schultz is a dual-threat qb so he'll put pressure on the defense with his legs as well.

The defense is led by Kaarlo Malik-Anderson and Iyad Ahmad-Reda.

Dos Pueblos opens the year this Friday versus Santa Ynez.