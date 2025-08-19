Skip to Content
San Marcos looks to keep momentum after making the CIF-SS football playoffs last year

SAN MARCOS ADVANCER.00_00_26_07.Still002
Royals begin the season at home versus Del Sol
By
Published 10:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos liked the taste of going to the CIF-Southern Section playoffs and they are hoping to build on last year despite losing close to 30 seniors.

The Royals ended a 19-year playoff drought and they do not plan on being a one-hit wonder.

San Marcos has over 20 seniors on this year's varsity team including a few top notch athletes from other sports that are playing under the Friday lights for the first time ever.

The Royals open the season this Friday, August 22nd at home against Del Sol of Oxnard. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

