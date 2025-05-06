Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

St. Bonaventure stunner as Goyeneche resigns as head football coach

ST BONNE GOYENECHE.00_00_16_16.Still002
Goyeneche steps down after 5 seasons as head coach
By
Published 10:38 pm

VENTURA, Calif. - The dream job has come to a surprising and sudden end.

Joe Goyeneche resigned immediately as head football coach of the St. Bonaventure Seraphs.

He posted this message on X.

The 39-year old compiled a 41-15 record in his five years as head coach of the Seraphs including a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 title in 2023 and a CIF-State Bowl Game Division 1 appearance.

He guided the Seraphs to last year's CIF-SS Division 4 championship game but lost to Pacifica.

As a kid Goyeneche was a ball boy for the Seraphs and he later played for St. Bonaventure before joining the coaching staff in 2008.

St. Bonaventure announced that defensive coordinator Nathan Page and legendary Seraphs coach Jon Mack will lead the program until a new head coach is hired by the Seraphs.

Article Topic Follows: Friday Football Focus
KEYT
st bonaventure seraphs

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content