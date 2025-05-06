St. Bonaventure stunner as Goyeneche resigns as head football coach

VENTURA, Calif. - The dream job has come to a surprising and sudden end.

Joe Goyeneche resigned immediately as head football coach of the St. Bonaventure Seraphs.

He posted this message on X.

The 39-year old compiled a 41-15 record in his five years as head coach of the Seraphs including a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 title in 2023 and a CIF-State Bowl Game Division 1 appearance.

He guided the Seraphs to last year's CIF-SS Division 4 championship game but lost to Pacifica.

As a kid Goyeneche was a ball boy for the Seraphs and he later played for St. Bonaventure before joining the coaching staff in 2008.

St. Bonaventure announced that defensive coordinator Nathan Page and legendary Seraphs coach Jon Mack will lead the program until a new head coach is hired by the Seraphs.