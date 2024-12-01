Panthers remain perfect as they win CIF-SS Division 2 championship at Murrieta Valley

MURRIETA, Calif. - Head coach Joe Smigel held up the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 championship plaque and got to celebrate it with his twin sons Brady and Beau along with the rest of the perfect Panthers football team.

Newbury Park improved to 14-0 by winning at Murrieta Valley 31-28 and they will continue their playoff run in next week's CIF-Regionals.

Junior star quarterback Brady Smigel threw for 300 yards with 2 touchdowns and he ran for another score to rally the Panthers to victory.

Newbury Park trailed 14-0 before Brady Smigel ran for a 6-yard score to cut the deficit in half after the first quarter. He totaled 60 yards on the ground.

The Panthers tied the game at 14 in the second quarter on a flea flicker as Smigel connected with Drew Cofield for a 27-yard touchdown.

Newbury Park took their first lead of the game in the third quarter on a 35-yard field goal by Bohdie Ing with just over 7:30 remaining.

After falling behind 21-17, the Panthers regained the lead as Smigel and Cofield hooked up again, this time on a 65-yard strike and Newbury Park led 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the opening moments of the fourth quarter, Murrieta Valley was just about to score on a 55-yard run by Dorian Hoze but Cofield was able to strip the football loose near the goal line and the ball went out of the end zone for a touchback.

It was a clutch play from Cofield who last year won a CIF-SS Division 3 title at St. Bonaventure.

Moments later the Panthers extended their lead as Shane Rosenthal took an option and raced 27-yards for the touchdown to put Newbury Park up 31-21.

Hoze scored his 4th touchdown of the game mid-fourth quarter but the Panthers held on for the 3-point win to stay perfect on the season.