Pacifica builds 27 point lead and hangs on to win All-Ventura County CIF final over St. Bonaventure

OXNARD, Calif. - It was a fast start that led to a celebration at the end for the Pacifica Tritons.

Behind three touchdowns from super-sophomore Alijah Royster, Pacifica raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead and the Tritons hung on for a 27-20 win over St. Bonaventure to capture the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship.

It was the 12th All-Ventura County CIF final and fifth title game involving an All-Marmonte League showdown.

Royster scored on the first play from scrimmage as he took a pass from Dominic Duran and raced 75 yards while many fans were still in the parking lot waiting to get into Rio Mesa High School.

But Royster was just warming up as later in the quarter he caught a pass over the middle and was in the clear again, this time scoring from 64 yards out and Pacifica led 13-0 after the PAT failed.

Pacifica struck again with a big play but for a change it was not turned in by Royster.

The Tritons blocked a punt and Juju Hernandez scooped the ball near the goal line and scored to stun St. Bonaventure.

Pacifica led 19-0 after the first quarter as the Seraphs were able to block the PAT.

Royster and the Tritons added to the lead early in the second quarter as he took a handoff and dashed 46 yards for his third touchdown of the game, this after he scored 4 touchdowns in last week's semifinal win at Thousand Oaks.

After missing two straight PAT, the Tritons converted on a two-point conversion with Duran lofting a pass that Isaiah Dillon made a one-handed catch to make it 27-0.

The Seraphs best chance to score in the first half came on their next possession as they drove down the field on a steady dose of runs by senior star Koen Glover.

But the Seraphs turned over the ball on downs when a 4th and 3 pass completion from the 6-yard line was stopped inches short of a first down.

St. Bonaventure finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter as they closed the gap.

Matt Perez rushed for a 13-yard touchdown with 7 minutes left in the quarter and Elijah Becerill turned in a pick-six with a 28-yard touchdown return.

St. Bonaventure trailed 27-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seraphs made it a one-score game on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Carper to fellow freshman Darrien Johnson. The Seraphs trailed 27-20 with 4:55 to play after the PAT was blocked.

But Pacifica was able to hang on and capture their the second CIF-Southern Section crown.

The Tritons improve to 10-4 and will head to the CIF-Regional playoffs against an opponent that will be announced on Sunday.

St. Bonaventure, who won a CIF-SS Division 3 championship last year, was denied a repeat CIF title as they fall to 9-5.