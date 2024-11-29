Morro Bay comes up short in CIF-CS Division 5 title game

MORRO BAY, Calif. - The Morro Bay Pirates allowed two long touchdown runs in the first half and fell short in the CIF-Central Section Division V championship game 32-28 to the Selma Bears out of the Fresno area.

Morro Bay who last won a CIF-CS title in 2021, fell behind 25-7 late in the first half.

The visiting Bears used a 67 yard touchdown run by Irvin Prieto and a 57-yard touchdown run by Jacob Hernandez to build up the big lead.

Morro Bay kept in striking distance with first half touchdown passes by Sands Dougherty to James Nickel and Ryder Busch.

The Pirates trailed 25-14 at the half and scored a third quarter touchdown to pull within 25-20.

But Selma scored in the fourth quarter to go up 32-20 before Morro Bay scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion but the rally falls short and the Pirates end the year at 7-7.