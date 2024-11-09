Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Friday Football Focus Playoff Highlights

Playoff highlights
Published 5:39 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

Segment 1: Arroyo Grande beats Clovis West 27-22, Chino edges San Marcos 14-13, Santa Barbara loses at El Modena 28-21, St. Bonaventure defeats Orange Vista 47-30

(San Marcos' first trip to playoffs since 2005 ends with one-point loss. Entenza Design)

Segment 2: San Luis Obispo defeats Highland 26-8, St. Joseph wins a thriller at Lemoore 24-23

Segment 3: Atascadero defeats Liberty 21-14, Pacifica blows out Laguna Beach 47-14

Segment 4: Rio Mesa edges Ventura 21-18

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

