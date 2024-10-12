Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Week 7 Highlights

Deshonne Redeaux scores 2 second half touchdowns in 13-0 Oaks Christian win over Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

(Deshonne Redeaux scores 2 second half touchdowns. Entenza Design).

Segment 1: Oaks Christian blanks Bishop Diego 13-0, San Luis Obispo wins at Righetti 17-7, Arroyo Grande edges Lompoc 17-14, Rio Mesa defeats Santa Barbara 41-28

Segment 2: Nipomo wins big at Santa Maria 47-7, San Marcos picks up a 28-14 road victory at Santa Paula, Agoura defeats Dos Pueblos 49-27 in the battle of the Chargers

Segment 3: St. Bonaventure kicks a last second field goal to edge Pacifica 37-35

Segment 4: Cabrillo conquers Carpinteria 56-7

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

