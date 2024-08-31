Friday Football Focus: Week 1 Highlights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from Valencia to Arroyo Grande with plenty of stops in between.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara pulls away from Valencia 47-23, Notre Dame edges Bishop Diego 35-34 in the final seconds, Newbury Park wins on the road at Arroyo Grande 35-7 while Lompoc wins the battle of Hwy 246, 28-10 over Santa Ynez.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpZk7Q7ZPR0

Segment 2: Righetti wins at Nipomo 34-13, Pioneer Valley blanks Gilroy 26-0, Beckman edges San Marcos 10-7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q96iKVY2JM

Segment: 3: Pacifica defeats Oxnard 44-7, Rio Mesa beats Camarillo 40-28

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0zMZdppYbg

Segment 4: Thousand Oaks wins at Ventura 20-13