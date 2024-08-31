Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Friday Football Focus: Week 1 Highlights

By
New
Published 12:23 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from Valencia to Arroyo Grande with plenty of stops in between.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara pulls away from Valencia 47-23, Notre Dame edges Bishop Diego 35-34 in the final seconds, Newbury Park wins on the road at Arroyo Grande 35-7 while Lompoc wins the battle of Hwy 246, 28-10 over Santa Ynez.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpZk7Q7ZPR0

Segment 2: Righetti wins at Nipomo 34-13, Pioneer Valley blanks Gilroy 26-0, Beckman edges San Marcos 10-7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q96iKVY2JM

Segment: 3: Pacifica defeats Oxnard 44-7, Rio Mesa beats Camarillo 40-28

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0zMZdppYbg

Segment 4: Thousand Oaks wins at Ventura 20-13

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rds0SL4rX_E
Article Topic Follows: Friday Football Focus

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content