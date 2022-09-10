Friday Football Focus Week 3 Highlights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 3 high school football highlights from Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Segment 1: Highlights from Newbury Park vs St. Joseph, Santa Ynez at Santa Maria, Santa Barbara at Oxnard and San Marcos vs Pacifica

https://youtu.be/GYjbXD2DW_Q Segment 1

Segment 2: Highlights of Ventura vs Dos Pueblos and Buena at Channel Islands

https://youtu.be/jdPrdyuQ7aM Segment 2:

Segment 3: Highlights of San Luis Obispo blanking North of Bakersfield 28-0.

https://youtu.be/GhkVGq8dNsw Segment 3

Segment 4: Morro Bay highlights against Fresno

https://youtu.be/pCE2OHXhOp0 Segment 4

Segment 5: Highlights of Pioneer Valley edging Dos Palos 28-27.