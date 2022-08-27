Skip to Content
Delon Thompson sets school single-game rushing record as St. Bonaventure wins a 46-41 thriller over Pacifica

DELON THOMPSON.00_00_07_23.Still001
Delon Thompson rushed for a St. Bonaventure single-game rushing record 369 yards with 6 touchdowns in the Seraphs 46-41 win over Pacifica.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When you break a record held by Lorenzo Booker then you know you had a special performance.

St. Bonaventure senior running back Delon Thompson gained a single-game school record 369 yards rushing with 6 touchdowns as the Seraphs outlasted Pacifica 46-41 in a Ventura County showdown that more than lived up to the hype.

Thompson's six touchdowns tied Booker's single-game school record set a couple of times by the former NFL running back.

The previous Seraphs mark of 352 rushing yards was set by Booker in 2000 in the CIF-SS Division XI Championship game against Orange Lutheran won by St. Bonaventure.

In the first two games this year Thompson has rushed for 605 yards with 8 touchdowns to lead the Seraphs to a 2-0 start.

St. Bonaventure is at Lincoln of San Diego on Friday, September 2.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

