SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of CIF semifinals in the 805.

Segment 1: Righetti defeats Ridgeview 27-6 and Morro Bay edges Pioneer Valley 29-26

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-hM1zogjN4 Segment 1

Segment 2: Camarillo loses to Temecula Valley in overtime 37-31, Buena rallies to win at Silverado while Ventura loses at Colony 28-0.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pHVMG0wAoo Segment 2

Segment 3: Cate wins the CIF-SS Division 1 8-man championship

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKmmnTn3n-g Segement 3

Segement 4: Feature story on Lompoc and the rich tradition of high school football