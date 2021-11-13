Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
FFF Week 12: CIF Quarterfinals in high school football

FFF Week 12 CIF quarterfinal highlights in high school football.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - CIF-SS and CIF-CS quarterfinal high school football highlights.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara loses to Newport Harbor 49-14, Nipomo falls in the last seconds against Highland 13-12 and Arroyo Grande loses 52-32.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDUuTefrYVY
Segment 1

Segment 2: Righetti beats Coalinga 34-18 while Pioneer Valley edges Caruthers 14-7 in overtime.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfZsxytE5JY
Segment 2

Segment 3: Mission Prep loses at Bakersfield

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9GBPXOdxn4
Segment 3

Segment 4: Ventura defeats Rancho Mirage 35-19.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQrSpGhhFW4
Segment 4

Segment 5: Plays of the night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pouEn61Y42c
Segment 5

