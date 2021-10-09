Friday Football Focus Week 7 highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of high school football action from Oxnard to Arroyo Grande.
Segment 1: Pacifica edges Santa Barbara 24-21, Paso Robles holds off Nipomo 19-12, St. Joseph wins at Arroyo Grande 39-21 and Righetti defeats Pioneer Valley 20-6.
Segment 2: Rio Mesa edges Lompoc 35-31 and Oxnard holds off Dos Pueblos 21-14.
Segment 3: Buena defeats Santa Ynez 25-19 and San Marcos blanks Channel Islands 14-0.
Segment 4: Mission Prep defeats Santa Maria 28-7.
Segment 5: Plays of night
