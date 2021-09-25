Friday Football Focus Week 5 highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from area games in the 805 from week 5 of the high school football season.
Segment 1: Dos Pueblos beats San Marcos 17-7, Nipomo defeats San Luis Obispo 27-10 while Righetti falls to St. Paul 28-21.
Segment 2: St. Joseph edges St. Margaret's 28-27 and Mission Prep blanks Carpinteria 51-0.
Segment 3: Rio Mesa beats rival Camarillo 23-21 while Nordhoff falls to North Torrance 42-6
Segment 4: Simi Valley beats Pacifica 63-34
Segment 5: Valley Christian Academy defeats Laguna Blanca 64-24.
