Friday Football Focus Week 5 highlights

IMG_3674
Friday Football Focus week 5 highlights.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from area games in the 805 from week 5 of the high school football season.

Segment 1: Dos Pueblos beats San Marcos 17-7, Nipomo defeats San Luis Obispo 27-10 while Righetti falls to St. Paul 28-21.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ii0QVHLTr6M
Segment 1

Segment 2: St. Joseph edges St. Margaret's 28-27 and Mission Prep blanks Carpinteria 51-0.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ku4KOnXo-w
Segment 2

Segment 3: Rio Mesa beats rival Camarillo 23-21 while Nordhoff falls to North Torrance 42-6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erEgAkqob-A
Segment 3

Segment 4: Simi Valley beats Pacifica 63-34

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLjBTngJqkY
Segment 4

Segment 5: Valley Christian Academy defeats Laguna Blanca 64-24.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hd7d8uSDu0o
Segment 5

