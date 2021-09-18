Highlights from Week 4 of Friday Football Focus

Friday Football Focus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 4 highlights of Friday Football Focus.

Segment 1 includes Santa Ynez stunning comeback to beat Lompoc 34-30 and Santa Barbara with a tough road win at Ventura 28-21.

Nordhoff edges San Marcos 15-14 while Santa Maria cruises past Cabrillo 35-7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4QxO3ktW0E FFF Week 4, Segment One

Segment 2 has St. Joseph blowing out Santa Teresa 54-7 and Nipomo outlasting Morro Bay 48-35.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtIcmAg2tjw FFF Week 4, Segment Two

Segment 3 has Camarillo beating Righetti 29-6 and Dos Pueblos edging Royal 17-14 in overtime.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG5tnlLLxGk FFF Week 4, Segment Three

Segment 4 has Rio Mesa edging Buena 34-33 .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFEOVg4yL_k FFF Week 4, Segment Four

Segment 5: Pacifica blanks Channel Islands 45-0