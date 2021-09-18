Highlights from Week 4 of Friday Football Focus
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 4 highlights of Friday Football Focus.
Segment 1 includes Santa Ynez stunning comeback to beat Lompoc 34-30 and Santa Barbara with a tough road win at Ventura 28-21.
Nordhoff edges San Marcos 15-14 while Santa Maria cruises past Cabrillo 35-7.
Segment 2 has St. Joseph blowing out Santa Teresa 54-7 and Nipomo outlasting Morro Bay 48-35.
Segment 3 has Camarillo beating Righetti 29-6 and Dos Pueblos edging Royal 17-14 in overtime.
Segment 4 has Rio Mesa edging Buena 34-33 .
Segment 5: Pacifica blanks Channel Islands 45-0
