Friday Football Focus: Week 3 highlights including Big Game win by Dons and AG stuns Lompoc in thriller
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Watch highlights of Week 3 of Friday Football Focus.
Santa Barbara scores a Big Game win over San Marcos, Arroyo Grande upsets Lompoc 48-47 while Santa Ynez routs Santa Maria.
FFF Week 3, Segment 2 has Buena highlights over Dos Pueblos and Templeton edging Pioneer Valley 7-0 in overtime.
FFF Week 3, Segment 3: St. Bonaventure blanks Notre Dame while Ventura outlasts Newbury Park.
FFF Week 3, Segment 4
Nordhoff loses to Oak Park
FFF Week 3, Segment 5
Channel Islands ends 26-game losing streak with a win over Carpinteria
