Friday Football Focus
Friday Football Focus: Week 3 highlights including Big Game win by Dons and AG stuns Lompoc in thriller

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Watch highlights of Week 3 of Friday Football Focus.

Santa Barbara scores a Big Game win over San Marcos, Arroyo Grande upsets Lompoc 48-47 while Santa Ynez routs Santa Maria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFXU0cGQvZs
FFF Week 3, Segment 1

FFF Week 3, Segment 2 has Buena highlights over Dos Pueblos and Templeton edging Pioneer Valley 7-0 in overtime.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qt6OST0Xuik
FFF Week 3, Segment 2

FFF Week 3, Segment 3: St. Bonaventure blanks Notre Dame while Ventura outlasts Newbury Park.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFzy-BAs9Hw
FFF Week 3, Segment 3

FFF Week 3, Segment 4

Nordhoff loses to Oak Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96QeApW8fdY
FFF Week 3, Segment 4

FFF Week 3, Segment 5

Channel Islands ends 26-game losing streak with a win over Carpinteria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYNBszWZASs
FFF Week 3, Segment 5

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

