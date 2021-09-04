Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
By
Published 12:30 am

Friday Football Focus Week 2 highlights

GARCES BISHOP DIEGO.00_00_26_10.Still001
Highlights from week two of the high school football season in the 805.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of week two action in the 805 area.

Segment 1: Bishop Diego defeats Garces Memorial 30-14, Santa Barbara routs Righetti 42-7 and Nipomo hangs on to defeat Pioneer Valley 26-20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nSMwTaCT1o
FFF Week 2, Segment 1 includes Bishop Diego, Santa Barbara and Nipomo wins

Segment 2: Lompoc blanks rival Cabrillo 56-0, Arroyo Grande tames the Tigers of San Luis Obispo 42-14 while Santa Ynez wins a defensive 10-7 game over Nordhoff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynGGSRKlKCQ
Segment 2: Lompoc, Arroyo Grande and Santa Ynez post victories

Segment 3: Buena edges Agoura 28-27

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZbLPSWLmcw
Segment 3: Buena edges Agoura 28-27

Segment 4: Ventura defeats Dos Pueblos 32-14.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GWWWdVmYco
Segment 4: Ventura defeats Dos Pueblos

Segment 5: Carpinteria loses to St. Monica 19-17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e987CRmK2Kk
Carpinteria loses to St. Monica

High School Sports / Sports / Video
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content