Friday Football Focus Week 2 highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of week two action in the 805 area.
Segment 1: Bishop Diego defeats Garces Memorial 30-14, Santa Barbara routs Righetti 42-7 and Nipomo hangs on to defeat Pioneer Valley 26-20
Segment 2: Lompoc blanks rival Cabrillo 56-0, Arroyo Grande tames the Tigers of San Luis Obispo 42-14 while Santa Ynez wins a defensive 10-7 game over Nordhoff.
Segment 3: Buena edges Agoura 28-27
Segment 4: Ventura defeats Dos Pueblos 32-14.
Segment 5: Carpinteria loses to St. Monica 19-17
