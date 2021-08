Friday Football Focus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from the high school football season openers in the 805.

Segment 1: Morro Bay at San Marcos, Santa Ynez at Nipomo, Paso Robles at Lompoc and Saugus at Santa Barbara.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xpp8JFhlxhM FFF Week 0, Segment 1

Segment 2: San Luis Obispo at Pioneer Valley and East Bakersfield at Santa Maria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYShFwr768Y FFF Week 0, Segment 2

Segment 3: Cabrillo at Nordhoff and Quartz Hill at Oxnard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mznYcVOIpI FFF Week 0, Segment 3

Segment 4: Plays of the night