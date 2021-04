Friday Football Focus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from week five of Friday Football Focus.

Segment 1: Lompoc at Santa Barbara, St. Joseph at Righetti, Pioneer Valley at Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo at Arroyo Grande

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKKUrWger04

Segment 2: Santa Ynez at Cabrillo, San Marcos at Dos Pueblos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bngUhZgojeM

Segment 3: Oxnard at Pacifica and Ventura at Buena

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qu9uA-GN3cQ

Segment 4: Hueneme at Santa Paula

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jaiaas6Dllg

Segment 5: Plays of Night and more game results