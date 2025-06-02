Mustangs eliminated at NCAA Regional with lopsided loss to Arizona

EUGENE, Oregon. - Aaron Walton blasted three home runs to lead Arizona to a 14-0 rout of Cal Poly to send the Mustangs home for the season.

The Wildcats hit six home runs against a tired Cal Poly pitching staff that had just survived two elimination games including an 11-inning win over Utah Valley less than an hour before playing Arizona.

Cal Poly finished the year 43-19, the second-highest victory total in program history, along with its second Big West Conference championship and its fourth trip to the postseason.

Arizona went 3-0 to win the Eugene Regional and they advance to their first Super Regionals since 2021.