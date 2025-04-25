Cal Poly loses first game in Big West showdown with UC Irvine

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Jack Collins blasted a three-run homer to give the Mustangs an early foothold, but Cal Poly (28-12, 15-4 BW) eventually fell behind by two games in conference play after a 4-6 loss to No. 12 UC Irvine (30-9, 17-2 BW) on Friday night.

Collins went 2-for-4 and looked like his usual self with one home run, a double, and three RBIs in accounting for all but one of Cal Poly's runs. That makes for Collins' team-leading 14th multi-RBI game this season. With 47 RBIs on the year, Collins sits third in the Big West.

Cam Hoiland was the only other contributor in terms of runs, hitting 1-for-3 with one RBI in the fifth to tie the game at four-all before UC Irvine pulled back ahead. Elsewhere, Zach Daudet's 17-game on-base streak ended (0-for-4), but Casey Murray Jr. and Nate Castellon each enjoyed 2-for-4 efforts.

Griffin Naess started on the mound for Cal Poly and went 6 2/3 innings before giving way to Jake Torres. Aside from a challenging four-run third inning, Naess needed no more than four batters in any other frame to retire the side. Torres (2-3) was given the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) through the final two innings.

After receiving a 1-2-3 frame from Naess at the top of one, the Mustangs surged ahead in the bottom with a three-run bomb from catcher Jack Collins, his 11th home run of the season to tie for second in the Big West.

UC Irvine strung together five hits in six at-bats to start the third inning and tied the game on three combined runs from James Castagnola's solo homer and Colin Yeaman's RBI double. Chase Call knocked a sac fly to left field that scored another Anteater to flip the lead on its head at 4-3 for UC Irvine.

Nate Castellon crushed a ball to left field that came within a few feet of leaving the park but dropped off the wall for a double. A few pitches later, Cam Hoiland singled to right center, scoring Castellon and leveling the game at four apiece.

Both teams fell silent again until the top of eight when a fielding error brought home a fifth UC Irvine run for the 5-4 lead. The Anteaters added another run for a two-score lead with Castagnola's solo homer in the top of nine. UCI reliever Ricky Ojeda blanked the Mustangs through the final four innings, allowing just three hits, which were all stranded.

Weather permitting, Cal Poly and UC Irvine battle again tomorrow for game two at Baggett Stadium with first pitch set for 3 o'clock. Josh Volmerding (4-2) and Irvine's Ricky Hansen are slated to duel from the mound.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).