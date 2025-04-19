Skip to Content
Flora pitches a gem as UCSB hands Cal Poly first Big West series loss of the year

12..Nate Vargas
Entenza Design
Nate Vargas slugs a 2-run home run in the third inning
By
Published 7:20 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jackson Flora fired a complete game 1-hit shutout as UCSB won 4-0 to take this Blue-Green rivalry series 2-1.

It's the first Big West series loss on the year for Cal Poly who fell out of first place behind UC Irvine.

The only hit Flora allowed was a single to Nate Castellon to leadoff the fifth inning.

He actually pitched out of a bases-loaded, one out jam in the top of the fourth inning.

A hit batter, an error and a walk had the Mustangs threatening but Flora struck out Casey Murray Jr. and got a comebacker from Cam Hoiland to end the inning.

"Obviously Jackson Flora was special today," UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts said. "That's elite, elite stuff, elite command, elite composure. He had that bases-loaded situation that he got out of, he had the runner at third with less than two that he got out of, so we can see him growing and maturing and improving. (He) had some really good outings early in the year, wasn't great the middle and even missed a start, and his last four outings have been really good and consistent. Obviously, that was really good. He carried the team on his back today."

The sophomore Flora struck out 9 batters as UCSB improved to 26-12 on the year and 12-9 in league.

Nate Vargas drove in three runs with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a 2-run homer in the third to finish off the scoring.

Cal Poly is now 15-3 in the Big West and will host Irvine in a 3-game showdown next weekend Friday-Sunday.

The Gauchos host nonleague opponent Cal Baptist this Monday with first pitch at 4:35pm.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

