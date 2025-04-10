Gauchos lose 5-set thriller to #5 UC Irvine

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a happy and productive homecoming for freshman Micah Goss.

The former Dos Pueblos High School star had 10 kills with a match-high 4 blocks and 3 aces to help #5 UC Irvine survive a 5-set thriller against 18th ranked UCSB (25-19, 17-25, 19-25, 30-28, 15-12).

UCSB was led by George Bruening who had a career-high 26 kills.

The Gauchos (11-13) had match point in the fourth set but could not put away the Anteaters (17-6).

Same two teams play again on Friday at UC Irvine.