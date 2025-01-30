Skip to Content
Gauchos go scoreless in final three minutes and lose at home to CS Northridge

UCSB made 15 three-pointers but lose at home to the Matdors
By
Published 11:48 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Stephan Swenson completed a three-point play with 3:08 to play to put UCSB up 71-69 against Cal State Northridge.

But the Gauchos never scored again and lost 78-71 to fall to 5-5 in the Big West.

Swenson led the Gauchos with 18 points while Jason Fontenet II added 16 points.

(Stephan Swenson made 3 three-pointers. Entenza Design).

UCSB had a slow start and trailed midway through the first half by double-digits.

But they cut into that deficit behind 9 first half three-pointers and UCSB trailed by just two points, 46-44 at the break.

The Matadors were able to keep the lead until Cole Anderson sank a three-pointer with 9:30 left to tie the game at 62.

Swenson then scored the Gauchos next 9 points to put them up by two until the scoreless the rest of the way.

Scotty Washington scored a game-high 21 points and Marcus Adams Jr. added 18 points as they improved to 6-4 in the Big West.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

