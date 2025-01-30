Skip to Content
Cal Poly women’s basketball evens up Big West record with win over Roadrunners

Second half rally leads Mustangs over Bakersfield
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Behind 12 points apiece from both senior guard Sydney Bourland and sophomore forward Mary Carter, Cal Poly women's basketball grinded out a 51-42 win at home over Cal State Bakersfield Thursday night inside Mott Athletics Center.

Carter also added eight rebounds to her 12 points while Bourland had seven rebounds, five steals, and two blocks. The Mustangs (10-10, 5-5 Big West) played strong defense throughout the game, limiting the Roadrunners (1-19, 1-9 Big West) to 33 percent shooting for the game despite only shooting 35 percent themselves.

Cal Poly struggled to shoot in the first quarter and trailed 13-6 heading into the second. The Mustangs battled back in the second to draw within three at halftime, 19-16.

With 5:16 left in the third, Cal Poly took its first lead of the game after a 5-0 run gave them a 25-24 advantage. The Mustangs held that lead going into the fourth, leading it 31-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Cal Poly went on a run midway through the fourth, backed by its strong defense. The Mustangs took a nine point lead with just under three minutes remaining following an 8-0 run that saw Cal State Bakersfield go scoreless for over three minutes to put the game away.

The Mustangs will stay at home to take on UC Riverside Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center. The Highlanders are also 5-5 so far in Big West play.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

